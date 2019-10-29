Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on October 29

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1% higher at 10,242 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker said it extended its tender offer for shares of Spark Therapeutics, Inc. until Nov. 25 to give the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) more time to complete their reviews of the pending acquisition.

SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH

The Swiss steelmaker said it received a demand from its biggest shareholder Liwet Holding for an extraordinary meeting to throw out its board of directors.

STRAUMANN

The Swiss dental implant maker raised its full-year revenue targets for the second time this year after reporting strong revenue growth in the third quarter on Tuesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Aevis Victoria said it expected fourth-quarter 2019 revenues to increase sharply following acquisitions. Net revenues rose 56.4% to 643.1 million Swiss francs ($646.59 million) in the third quarter.

* Basilea Pharmaceutica said its partner Grupo Biotoscana S.L. received the regulatory approval and marketing authorization for the antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) in Brazil.

* Calida said it increased its stake in LAFUMA to 91.84%.

* Coltene Holding said John Westermeier and Martin Schlueter would join its group management on Jan. 1.

* Gurit said it would close its automotive production site in Hungary by mid-2020.

* Landis&Gyr said its net income rose 21.3% to $71.8 million in the six months to Sept. 30 and lowered its top line guidance for the full year.

* Phoenix Mecano said organic sales fell by 3.6% in the first nine months. Net profit almost halved to 16.3 million euros ($18.07 million).

* Schaffner Holding said it won large-scale orders from the auto industry.

* SIG Combibloc said its adjusted net income more than doubled to 53.8 million euros in the third quarter.

ECONOMY

($1 = 0.9019 euros) ($1 = 0.9946 Swiss francs)