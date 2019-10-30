Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on October 30

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Q3 results scheduled, with CEO Tidjane Thiam due to make his first public appearance since Credit Suisse’s surveillance of former top manager Iqbal Khan.

CLARIANT

9M results due

NESTLE

The company is weighing options including a sale for two ailing Chinese units after years of attempting to turn them around, Bloomberg reported.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Admicasa Holding AG said its board of directors had decided to lift the suspension of Serge Aerne as CEO of the company and as director of the subsidiaries.

* Atos: Atos and Six Group have agreed to a 120-day lock-up for their remaining shares in Worldline.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

STRAUMANN HOLDING - JP Morgan raises to “neutral” from “underweight”

ECONOMY

* Swiss KOF indicator due at 0800 GMT. Seen at 93.9

* Swiss investor sentiment due at 0900 GMT