Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on October 8

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 8(Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Australian graphite explorer Talga Resources Ltd said it had executed an MOU with Switzerland-based battery maker Leclanché Sa and that under the MOU, Leclanché will evaluate the company’s range of Swedish anode products.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* SIKA AG: Jefferies cuts target price to CHF 189.40 from CHF 192

* KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL: JP Morgan starts with overweight

ECONOMY

Swiss unemployment data for September due at 0545 GMT. Adjusted unemployment rate seen unchanged at 2.3%. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)