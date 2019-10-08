Switzerland Market Report
October 8, 2019 / 4:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on October 8

1 Min Read

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 8(Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Australian graphite explorer Talga Resources Ltd said it had executed an MOU with Switzerland-based battery maker Leclanché Sa and that under the MOU, Leclanché will evaluate the company’s range of Swedish anode products.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* SIKA AG: Jefferies cuts target price to CHF 189.40 from CHF 192

* KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL: JP Morgan starts with overweight

ECONOMY

Swiss unemployment data for September due at 0545 GMT. Adjusted unemployment rate seen unchanged at 2.3%. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)

