Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 10

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

NESTLE

The foodmaker eyes Europe foray for Blue Bottle Coffee, according to the Financial Times.

RICHEMONT

The Cartier owner releases a five-month trading report and holds its annual general meeting.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sika said the cancellation of Sika registered shares purchased from the Shenker-Winkler Holding AG was completed on Friday.

ECONOMY

Swiss National Bank releases latest sight deposits at 0800 GMT