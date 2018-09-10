FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Apparel & Accessories
September 10, 2018 / 4:47 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 10

1 Min Read

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

NESTLE

The foodmaker eyes Europe foray for Blue Bottle Coffee, according to the Financial Times.

For more click

RICHEMONT

The Cartier owner releases a five-month trading report and holds its annual general meeting.

For more click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sika said the cancellation of Sika registered shares purchased from the Shenker-Winkler Holding AG was completed on Friday.

ECONOMY

Swiss National Bank releases latest sight deposits at 0800 GMT

Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.