Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 11

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dormakaba said its 2017/2018 net profit rose 6.3 percent to 238.7 million francs, below its expectations as challenges in Germany and the United States weighed on results.

* Givaudan places 1.3 billion euros in senior debt

* Mobimo Holding AG: issues bonds of CHF 155 million; coupon of 0.875%

ECONOMY

Announcement of monthly bond tender around 0600 GMT