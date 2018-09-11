Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 11

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
* Dormakaba said its 2017/2018 net profit rose 6.3 percent to 238.7 million francs, below its expectations as challenges in Germany and the United States weighed on results.
* Givaudan places 1.3 billion euros in senior debt
* Mobimo Holding AG: issues bonds of CHF 155 million; coupon of 0.875%
Announcement of monthly bond tender around 0600 GMT
Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk