FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Switzerland Market Report
September 11, 2018 / 4:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 11

1 Min Read

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dormakaba said its 2017/2018 net profit rose 6.3 percent to 238.7 million francs, below its expectations as challenges in Germany and the United States weighed on results.

* Givaudan places 1.3 billion euros in senior debt

* Mobimo Holding AG: issues bonds of CHF 155 million; coupon of 0.875%

ECONOMY

Announcement of monthly bond tender around 0600 GMT

Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.