Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 12

ZURICH, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 9,011 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

Novartis AG said its biosimilar rituximab to treat blood cancers and immunological diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis was accepted for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Basilea said it entered into a distribution agreement with Cardiome Pharma Corp for Basilea’s antibiotic Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole) in Europe, excluding Nordic countries, and Israel.

* CNP, a consortium consisting of Alpiq, Axpo and BKW, said it is terminating a contract with EDF for the procurement of electricity from the Fessenheim nuclear power plant.

* Dormakaba said net profit increased to 224.6 million Swiss francs in 2016/2017 due to higher profitability and positive tax effects of acquisitions and post-merger integration.

* Partners Group said IFRS profit increased by 42 percent year on year to 359 million Swiss francs in the first half.

* Romande Energie said net profit fell to 34 million Swiss francs in the first half.

ECONOMY

The Swiss Federal Treasury said it was reopening two 0.5 percent bonds maturing in 2030 and 2058 in a tender.