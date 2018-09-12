Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 12

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

UBS

The Swiss bank is seeing the impact of a global trade war in Asia, where geopolitical jitters are prompting investors to trade less, Wealth Management Co-President Martin Blessing told Reuters on Tuesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* BKW said it issued a 200 million Swiss franc bond.

* Flughafen Zuerich said 3.1 million passengers passed through Zurich airport in August, an increase of 5.5 year-on-year.

ECONOMY

Swiss Treasury to top up 0.50 pct 2045 bond in monthly auction ending at 0900 GMT