Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 12

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
The Swiss bank is seeing the impact of a global trade war in Asia, where geopolitical jitters are prompting investors to trade less, Wealth Management Co-President Martin Blessing told Reuters on Tuesday.
* BKW said it issued a 200 million Swiss franc bond.
* Flughafen Zuerich said 3.1 million passengers passed through Zurich airport in August, an increase of 5.5 year-on-year.
Swiss Treasury to top up 0.50 pct 2045 bond in monthly auction ending at 0900 GMT
