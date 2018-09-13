Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 13

ZURICH, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening -0.1 percent at 8,956 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ROCHE

Roche is due to hold a presentation about its late-stage drug development projects.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said the New England Journal Of Medicine has published full results from a phase III study for its Gilenya product which said the treatment substantially reduced the impact of multiple sclerosis in children and teenagers.

* Lonza said it had begun construction work on a extension to its factory in Greenwood, South Carolina.

* Clariant said it has started construction of a large-scale commercial sunliquid plant for the production of cellulosic ethanol made from agricultural residues in Romania.

* Barry Callebaut said it had completed several expansion investments at three of its North American facilities located in St. Hyacinthe, Quebec; Chatham, Ontario; and St. Albans, Vermont. The investments amount to close to $30 million.

* Mercuria is expanding its iron ore business with a majority stake in U.S. Mesabi Metallics Co, it said on Wednesday, deepening its investment in the United States at a time of a resurgent steel industry.

* BFW Liegenschaften reported H1 EBIT profit of 15.8 million Swiss francs.

* Bobst Group said it completed placement of 1.125 pct straight bonds and term of 6 years.

* Lalique Group said it had received a favourable court decision in a legal case in France, although the decision is not yet final.

* Newron Pharmaceuticals reported a first half net loss of 7.6 million euros ($8.84 million).

* Crealogix Holding said Rudolf Noser is proposed as a new member of its board of directors, replacing Jean-Claude Philipona who is resigning.

* EFG International said it has appointed Richard Thomas, Head of UK Region and CEO of EFG Private Bank London, effective January 2, 2019.

* Relief Therapeutics said it has sealed a licensing and co-development agreement with H&H Group to develop products derived from whey and no-fat milk and have the potential to prevent allergies.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals reported a first half net loss of 7.6 million euros.

ECONOMY

August producer/import price index due at 0715 GMT.

Also, the Swiss parliament approved a corporate tax overhaul on Wednesday that it hopes will stave off the danger of it landing on a European Union blacklist of uncooperative tax havens. ($1 = 0.8601 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)