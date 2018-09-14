Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 14

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

ROCHE

The world’s biggest producer of cancer drugs is stepping up cost cuts in an efficiency drive made unavoidable by competition from cut-price copies of three mega-brands from its famed U.S. Genentech biotech stable.

Chief Executive Severin Schwan told Reuters he was confident he could fill the sales gap but expects only “moderate growth” into 2019 - helped by newer drugs such as Ocrevus for multiple sclerosis (MS) - before a “re-acceleration” around 2021-22.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Basler Kantonalbank: Simone Westerfeld named interim CEO of BKB; former CEO Lachapelle nominated as chairman of Raiffeisen

* Basler Kantonalbank: interim provisional result on the takeover bid for Bank Cler AG; minimum tendering rate of 90 percent of the offer prospectus has been fulfilled

* Aryzta AG: has received unanimous consent of its lenders to amend its existing facilities agreement

* Landis & Gyr said it has taken over management of 660,000 payment points for Caruna Oy in Finland.

* Roche said it won FDA approval of Actemra given as a shot for active systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

* Jungfraubahn Holding AG was reprimanded by Swiss financial watchdog FINMA for violating market conduct rules by improperly influencing the year-end price of its own shares on between 2014 and 2016. The cable-car company said it cooperated with the probe and has taken steps to address the situation.

* Arundel said the pension fund of a company listed in the United States had bought more of its treasury shares, taking its total ownership to around 7.2 percent of the company.

* Coltene announced the terms of its rights offering in connection with the partial financing of its planned acquisition of Scican and Micro.

* Aevis Victoria SA: H1 total revenues decreased by 5.2% to CHF 319.1 million; H1 net loss 1.6 million, versus net profit of CHF 12.2 million in H1 2017

ECONOMY

No Swiss economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)