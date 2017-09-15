Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 15

ZURICH, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 9,058 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NESTLE

The world’s biggest packaged food group announced that it has acquired a majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee, a high-end speciality coffee roaster and retailer based in California.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse CSGN.S is taking a roughly $79.5 million hit to settle charges by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance MMLIC.UL about its residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) business, the Swiss bank said late on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* UBS’s asset management business said it will pay for investment research costs under Mifid II regulation.

* Aevis Victoria posted first-half net profit of 12.2 million Swiss francs, in comparison to a net profit of 4.5 million francs in the first half of 2016‍​. The company said its increase in profitability is expected to be sustained and will allow it to propose increased distribution to its shareholders at its AGM.

* Santhera said it received a negative opinion from the CHMP for its marketing authorization application for Raxone in DMD and that it intends to appeal this opinion.

* Georg Fischer: GF Linamar, a joint venture between GF Automotive and diversified manufacturing expert Linamar, has been awarded an order from a U.S. manufacturer to produce lightweight magnesium components. The value of the contract amounts to a total of around $300 million over five years, the company said.

* Sulzer said it signed a binding agreement to acquire Transcodent, which is headquartered in Kiel, Germany and is expected to achieve revenues of 17 million euros in 2017.

* Swiss bank Raiffeisen said it has sold its capital interest in Helvetia Holding AG to institutional investors.

* HBM Healthcare Investments AG said it has completed its ‍capital reduction

* Kudelski’s Nagra unit has renewed and expanded a content protection deal with France’s Canal+.

* Myriad Group AG says ‍submits application to delist from SIX Swiss Exchange

* PSP Swiss Property said the hotel group citizenM is becoming the anchor tenant at Rue du Marché 40 in Geneva following the current renovation. PSP Swiss Property said it has owned the property since July 2002 and that it will invest approximately 30 million Swiss francs for the renovation work.​​

