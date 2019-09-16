Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 16

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.6 percent lower at 9,9993 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

Roche meets with investors on Monday about drugs in its pipeline as the biggest maker of cancer drugs diversifies its portfolio to include a slate of medicines for rare diseases, among other new products. It is also in the midst of a delayed takeover of Spark Therapeutics in the United States as regulators subject the $4.3 billion deal to intense scrutiny.

KUEHNE + NAGEL

Honourary chairman Klaus-Michel Kuehne said he was confident about the logistics company’s prospects despite uncertainties like Brexit and the trade war, he told SonntagsZeitung in an interview.

“As far as the economy and global trade are concerned, I am basically confident,” he said.

COMPANY NEWS:

* HBM Healthcare Investments said the stock market debut of SpringWorks Therapeutics increased its net asset value by 1.1%

* AMS AG said it had lowered the acceptance threshold for its offer for Osram to 62.5% and that it expected to hold an extraordinary general shareholders meeting for a 1.5 billion euros equity issuance by the end of October

* Glarner Kantonalbank said management board member Marcel Stauch is leaving at the end of March 2020. Thurgauer Kantonalbank said simultaneously that Stauch is replacing Rolf Brunner as head of services.

* Lem said Rebecca Cullinan has been appointed new senior vice president of industry and will join the company in December.

ECONOMY

No economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)