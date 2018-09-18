Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 18

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CLARIANT

Clariant and Saudi’s SABIC signed a governance agreement, setting out their long-term strategic relationship after SABIC won regulatory approvals to buy a quarter of the Swiss chemicals maker.

Separately, the two companies said they would combine some high performance materials businesses into a new business to be majority-owned by Clariant.

NESTLE

Nestle said on Monday it would sell its Gerber Life Insurance unit to Western and Southern Financial Group for $1.55 billion in cash, helping the company to focus on its core food and beverage and consumer health businesses.

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis has revealed its employees only get a bonus if they meet or exceed expectations for ethical behaviour as it seeks to address past shortcomings that have damaged its reputation.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Crealogix: Expects to exceed the sales threshold of 100 million Swiss francs for the first time.

* Feintool International Holding AG: places 451,871 new shares, raising gross proceeds of 50.8 million Swiss francs

* Halloren Schokoladenfabrik: names Ralf Wilfer as new CEO as of Oct. 1

* Implenia: Secures a new order in Sweden worth around 80 million Swiss francs

* Kudelski SA: Kudelski Group and Voith announce strategic partnership to combine IoT, OT and cybersecurity expertise

* Relief Therapeutics: Agrees with its major shareholder GEM Global Yield Fund LLC SCS to extend the validity of a share subscription facility (SSF) agreement until December 31, 2020 and increase the aggregated amount of 25 million Swiss francs accessible to Relief via a mechanism of drawdowns to 45 million francs.

* SHL Telemedicine: Reports its first-half net profit rose to $8.7 million from $2 million in the first half of last year.

* Vifor Pharma: Increases its equity investment in Chemocentryx to 21.2 percent from 6.6 percent

* Von Roll Holding: Wins major order worth several million euros from one of the world’s leading automotive groups.

* WISeKey: announces strategic partnership with Tarmin.