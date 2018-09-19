Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 19

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

ADECCO

The world biggest staffing firm will hold an investor day in London.

NESTLE

Nestle, Unilever , and Coca-Cola are among bidders for GlaxoSmithKline’s Indian Horlicks nutrition business, expected to fetch more than $4 billion, four people familiar with the matter said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sulzer has begun placing up to 5 million shares that formerly belonged to sanctions-hit Renova.

* Gurit has named Michael Muser as new head of its aero business division.

* SIG Combibloc IPO Bookrunner Says Books Covered On Full Deal Size Including Greenshoe

ECONOMY

The Swiss governement will give its latest economic forecast for 2018 and 2019. The previous forecast after Q2 saw economic growth at 2.4 percent, inflation at 1.0 percent. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)