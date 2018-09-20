Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 20

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

The Swiss National Bank announces its interest rate decision and gives an update on monetary policy at 0730 GMT. Analysts expect no change.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

Schweiter Technologies said it entered an agreement to buy the European acrylic sheet business of Lucite International, and the UK distribution company Perspex Distribution Ltd.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ADECCO - CFRA cuts to buy from strong buy; cuts price target to sfr 65 from sfr 76.

ECONOMY

August trade data for July due at 0600 GMT.