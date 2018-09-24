Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 24

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,980 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker said on Monday it was ready to sell a blood test around the world that can identify common cancer gene mutations from a patient’s blood, as it deepens its bet that treatment will be increasingly tailored to the individual characteristics of a person’s tumour.

For more, click on

ADECCO GROUP

Chief Executive Alain Dehaze tells Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft he does not expect weak conditions in Europe to improve soon after the staffing group’s revenue growth slowed to a crawl in September

NESTLE

German consumer goods group Henkel is scanning the market for takeovers, its chief financial officer told a paper, declining to say whether it was looking at Nestle’s skin health unit that was put up for sale last week.

NOVARTIS

The Swiss pharma company plans to file for approval of Lucentis to treat a rare, blindness-causing eye disease in premature infants outside the United States, saying while the medicine narrowly missed its goal of proving significantly superior to laser surgery the results were still clinically relevant.

SWISS RE

The Swiss reinsurer has named Allianz executive Andreas Berger head of its Corporate Solutions business and member of the group executive committee as of April 1, 2019.

SWISS-EU TIES

The European Union heaped more pressure on Switzerland to clinch a new bilateral treaty cementing ties, threatening to cut off cross-border stock trading by year’s end if no deal emerges. European Commissioner Johannes Hahn, who has been liaising with the Swiss foreign minister, told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung newspaper that time was running out to clinch an accord that Brussels has been seeking for a decade.

REFERENDUMS

Swiss voters decisively rejected more help for farmers in two referendums on Sunday, heeding the government’s warnings that the measures would send food prices rocketing and hurt the economy.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Asmallworld AG said German asset manager Hansainvest has increased its stake to 10.2 percent.

* HBM Healthcare Investments said the initial public offering of Y-mAbs Therapeutics was successful, raising a total of $96 million.

* Zehnder Group appointed Matthias Huenerwadel to take over as chief executive officer on Jan. 1, 2019.

ECONOMY

* Swiss National Bank releases latest sight deposits at 0800 GMT.

* Separately, Fitch affirmed Switzerland’s credit rating at “AAA”, with a stable outlook. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)