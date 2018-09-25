Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 25

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening little changed at 8,943 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker plans to cut a net of 1,000 jobs in Switzerland, it said on Tuesday, after meeting with employees to inform them of the plans. The drugmaker’s leaders had previously announced streamlining was coming, to boost profit margins.

GAM HOLDING

A tip from an internal whistleblower led GAM Holding to suspend a director in charge of absolute return bond funds, the Swiss group said on Tuesday, a move than triggered an investor exodus and a sharp fall in the company’s shares.

CLARIANT

Switzerland’s Clariant will reduce the number of its IT systems and logistics partners as part of its deal with Saudi Basic Industries Co, Clariant’s Chief Financial officer told the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

LONZA GROUP

Lonza confirms its mid-term guidance for 2022 and gives a positive outlook beyond that on its Capital Markets Day.

SUNRISE COMMUNICATION

U.S. telecommunications company Liberty Global sees Sunrise Communication as a possible Swiss partner, Liberty Chief Executive told Bloomberg in an interview published on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

No economic data scheduled.