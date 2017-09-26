Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 26

ZURICH, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 9,107 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NESTLE

The food giant set a formal margin target and confirmed it wants to return to mid-single-digit organic sales growth by 2020. “The company will detail how it will reach its mid-single digit organic growth target by 2020, and will announce an underlying trading operating profit margin target of 17.5-18.5 percent by 2020,” it said ahead of a highly anticipated investor seminar in London.

Shares indicated up 0.5 percent

NOVARTIS

Designated Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan is eyeing savings of up to 25 percent on clinical trials as part of a "productivity revolution", the Financial Times reported in an interview with Narasimhan. [here ]

SYNGENTA

Syngenta has postponed plans to issue U.S. dollar bonds, sources told IFR. The company, which was looking at a multi-tranche issue to refinance bridge loans ChemChina raised for its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss chemical maker, sent a notice to investors that said: “The company has had productive meetings with potential investors and intends to come to market in the coming months.”

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Addex Therapeutics LTD - net loss increased to CHF 1.8 million in the first half of 2017 from 1.5 million in the first half of 2016

* Kuros Biosciences AG H1 ‍net loss of CHF 7.0 million (first half-year 2016: 13.3 million)​

* Newron Pharmaceuticals raises 27 million francs in share placement

* AMS AG ‍announced the successful placement of $350 million 5-year convertible bonds​.

