Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 26

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1% higher at 9,924 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS

The Swiss anti-trust authority has approved Sunrise Communications’s plan to buy Liberty Global’s Swiss UPC business, the Swiss telecommunications company said on Thursday, amid its fight with its largest investor Freenet that opposes the 6.3 billion Swiss franc ($6.36 billion) transaction.

CREDIT SUISSE

A U.S. judge on Wednesday dismissed three lawsuits accusing Credit Suisse Group AG of misleading investors about a complex product for betting on stock market swings, and causing huge losses when it lost 96% of its value in one harrowing day.

SIX GROUP

Marion Leslie will join SIX as head of the financial information business unit as of the start of 2020. In her last role at Refinitiv, she was managing director, Enterprise, with responsibility for delivering market data, platforms and services to global financial markets. She replaces Robert Jeanbart, who has decided to retire and will leave at the end of 2019, the group said in a statement.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* BKW AG said Germany’s Ingenhoven Architects is joining BKW Engineering to work on sustainable design and building planning as the acquisitive, canton-controlled Swiss utility seeks to offer design and planning services for large projects.

* Leclanche reported 33.7 million franc first-half loss, but said its order book exceeds 100 million francs.

* Gategroup said Singapore’s Temasek bought a 50% stake after converting its mandatory exchange bond. They are now co-shareholders with RRJ Capital.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

GIVAUDAN: JP Morgan raised its target price to 2,720 Sfr from 2,667 Sfr

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled ($1 = 0.9907 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)