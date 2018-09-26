Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 26

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

UBS

The Swiss bank appointed Piero Novelli and Robert Karofsky as joint heads of its investment bank as of Oct. 1 after veteran Andrea Orcel decided to join Spanish lender Santander as chief executive.

Additionally, Deutsche Bank has looked at a theoretical scenario of merging with UBS, Handelsblatt reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

SIG COMBIBLOC

Bookrunners said the price range for Swiss packaging maker SIG Combibloc’s initial public offering (IPO) was narrowed to 11 to 12 Swiss francs, from 10.50 to 13.50 francs previously, and books were covered within that range.

SIX

Swiss bourse operator SIX risks losing much of its exchange business if the European Union and Switzerland fail to reach a deal by the end of the year on future relations, SIX’s chairman told Reuters on Tuesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kuros Biosciences said it appointed a strategic advisory board (SAB).

ECONOMY

Swiss investor sentiment for September due at 0800 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)