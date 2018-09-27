Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 27

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CRYPTO BANKING

Swiss startup SEBA Crypto AG has raised 100 million Swiss francs ($103 million) to build a bank offering cryptocurrency services to companies and investors while extending traditional banking services to firms in the new industry.

Julius Baer said on Thursday that Andreas Amschwand would not stand for re-election for the board of directors as he was becoming chairman of SEBA Crypto.

NESTLE

Nestle hopes to be able to pass on rising costs resulting from higher inflation in Western countries in coming years. “It’s a matter of time, suppliers and producers will have to pass on rising input costs sooner or later,” Chief Executive Mark Schneider said at an event in Zurich on Wednesday, pointing to a rise in input costs of wages, raw materials and energy.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SGS issued a seven-year 225 million Swiss franc bond with a 0.75 percent coupon and a ten-year 175 million franc bond with a 1.25 percent coupon.

* Swiss Prime Site said 97.7 percent of subscription rights were exercised in its offering

* Roche signed a non-exclusive data integration agreement with Senseonics Incorporated, expanding partnership on a diabetes management system by integrating glucose monitoring data

* Coltene Holding said it had decided to place a total of 675,000 new shares, target gross of around 70 million Swiss francs, after its rights offering saw above-average exercise of subscription rights.

* Admicasa reported first-half EBIT of 0.31 million Swiss francs.

* Implenia won a 65 million Swiss franc order for a new tower block in Zurich-Altstetten.

ECONOMY

No economic data due.