Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 28

Novartis has enlisted Chinese manufacturer Cellular Biomedicine (CBMG) to make its $475,000 gene-modifying cancer treatment Kymriah as the Swiss drugmaker intends to win approval for the therapy in the world’s most populous country.

Shares in SIG Combibloc will have their first day of trading at the Swiss stock market. A source said on Thursday the issue price had been set at 11.25 Swiss francs per share.

* Kuros Biosciences said the first patient had been treated in randomized controlled trial of the company’s product MagnetOs in spinal fusion.

* Schmolz & Bickenbach said Edwin Eichler, chairman of the board of director would not stand for re-election.

* WISeKey signed binding agreements to acquire a 22 percent interest in Tarmin.com and to launch a new secure cloud offering.

* Mikron said it would buy 400,000 of its own shares, representing 2.39 percent of share capital, from VERAISON SICAV. As a consequence, VERAISON SICAV will fall below the threshold of 10 percent of the voting rights.

* Ascom said Andreas Umbach would not stand for re-election as chairman of the board at the annual general meeting 2019. [ASCN.S>

* Kuehne & Nagel said it was expanding its regional network in Central Asia and in Caucasus.

Swiss KOF indicator for September due at 0700 GTM. Seen at 101.0 vs 100.3 a month earlier.