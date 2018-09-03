Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 3

ZURICH, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8.967 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

The group plans to streamline its worldwide production to increase its operating profit margin despite falling prices for its drugs in the United States, its chairman was reported as saying.

Proceeds from the sale of drugs in its key U.S. market declined between 1 and 2 percent last year, Joerg Reinhardt told NZZ am Sonntag. This was due to discounts pharmaceutical companies have to grant large buyers to sell their drugs in the Unites States, he said.

SIG COMBIBLOC IPO

SIG Combibloc plans a Swiss Exchange listing in coming months, the Swiss aseptic liquid packaging maker said on Monday, as its main owner, Canada’s Onex Corporation, plans an initial public offering (IPO) to trim the company’s debt pile.

For more, click on

RAIFFEISEN

The lender is likely to announce its new chairman after a board meeting on Sept. 14, Schweiz am Wochenende said. Charges against former Chief Executive Pierin Vincenz will most likely not be filed before 2019 as prosecutors need time for questionings, the paper said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Alpiq Holding said was launching a repurchase offer on its outstanding bonds amounting to 300 million Swiss francs.

* Baloise said it signed a contract to insure Pfister furniture.

* Daetwyler Holding said it is buying U.S. O-ring maker Parco, which has $60 million in annual sales and 275 workers. The price was not given.

* Edisun Power Europe said first half net income rose 66 percent to 1.43 million Swiss francs.

* HIAG said it increased collected property income by 3.1 percent to 28.2 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2018 and net income by 36.6 percent to 33.3 million francs.

* Schaffner said it appointed Daniel Zeidler from ABB as its head of Power Magnetics.

* SHL Telemedicine said the Swiss Takeover Board (TOB) decided not to extend the deadline for a mandatory tender offer and suspended the voting rights of Himalaya (Cayman Islands) TMT Fund, Himalaya Asset Management Ltd, Xiang Xu, Kun Shen and Mengke Cai.

* Sulzer said it completed its purchase of Medmix .

* Tecan Group said it has successfully completed the acquisition of NuGEN Technologies, Inc. on August 31.

* UBS said it is launching a foreign exchange pricing and trading engine in Singapore.

ECONOMY

* Swiss retail sales figures at 0915 CET

* Swiss manufacturing PMI at 0930 CET