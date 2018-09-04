Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 4

ZURICH, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

TURNOVER

SIX Swiss Exchange said August 2018 trading turnover fell 13.1 percent month on month to 86.9 billion Swiss francs. The number of transactions declined by 8 percent. In the year to date, trading turnover rose 0.1 percent to 920.6 billion francs, while the number of trades increased 17.6 percent.

BASEL

Kanton Basel-Stadt, rated AA+ positive by S&P, opened the Swiss week with a debut Green bond, the first of its kind from a German-speaking Swiss canton. French-speaking Canton Geneve was the first to come, in November 2017, with its dual-tranche seven and 10-year deal.

SIX

Switzerland’s SIX has agreed to take over Germany’s Swiss Euro Clearing Bank GmbH, which connects the main euro clearing systems and processes payment transactions in euros for banks and financial institutions in Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

UBS

British authorities are preparing to deport a former UBS trader jailed for the country’s biggest fraud which cost the Swiss bank $2.25 billion, his spokesman said on Monday. Ghanaian citizen Kweku Adoboli was released from prison on probation in 2015 after serving half of a seven-year sentence, but he has now been detained pending his deportation.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Orior AG: acquiring a 35% interest in Casualfood; will increase stake in several stages to 100% over next few years

* Cham Group AG: acquires strategic land reserve in Cham

* Migros Bank is taking a majority stake in CSL Immobilien AG

ECONOMY

August inflation data due at 0715 GMT