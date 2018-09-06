Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 6

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,877 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker said it was notified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the review period for Tecentriq (atezolizumab) to treat a form of lung cancer had been extended by three months to allow the FDA to review additional information.

The FDA is expected to make a decision on approval by December 05, Roche said.

NOVARTIS

Novartis said on Thursday it would sell the dermatology and generic U.S. oral solids portfolios of Sandoz U.S. to India’s Aurobindo Pharma for $900 million, as the Swiss drugmaker looks to focus on higher growth areas.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* HBM Healthcare Investments said it has taken a $15 million stake in Chinese online pharmacy and healthcare company Jianke.

* Romande Energie Holding said its first half group net profit fell 9.3 percent to 30.89 million Swiss francs. Separate, it said its Chief Executive, Pierre-Alain Urech, would retire in late 2019.

* Credit Suisse has promoted Antonia Rowan to run its UK advisory and corporate broking business, the Financial Times reported.

* Panalpina said it is expanding its executive board, making Lucas Kuehner executive vice president of iair freight and Peter Winther, executive vice president of Ocean Freight.

* Sunrise Communications announced Marcel Huber as its new Chief Administrative Officer.

ECONOMY

The Swiss economy grew by 0.7 percent in the second quarter of 2018 from the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Thursday. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)