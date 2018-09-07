Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 7

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

NOVARTIS

The Swiss pharmaceutical company said late on Thursday that its sale of assets to India’s Aurobindo will result in a $70 million impairment.

For more click

BANKS

Switzerland’s big banks are more “weatherproof” now than they were 10 years ago, but must do more to prevent any failures dragging down the financial system, Swiss National Bank Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said on Thursday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam has ruled himself out as a candidate for political office in his native Ivory Coast and intends to stay at the helm of Switzerland’s second-biggest bank for some time, he told a Swiss newspaper.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Temenos AG: Judo Capital partners with Temenos to launch its bank on Temenos Cloud as the bank breaks into Australia’s SME sector

* VAT Holding said Chief Financial Officer Andreas Leutenegger decided to pursue a new opportunity outside of the company and will leave effective Dec. 31, 2018

* Naturex said that Givaudan now holds 98.06 pct of its capital. [GIVN.S>

ECONOMY

August unemployment data due at 0545 GMT.