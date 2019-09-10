Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on September 10

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 10,047 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the stories which could affect stock prices today:

ROCHE NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker Roche is touting new data from its multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus, saying those using the medicine had lower levels of a biomarker — called blood neurofilament light chain — that may help predict disease progression.

Novartis also highlighted neurofilaments, as well as glial fibrillary acidic protein, as potential clinical biomarkers of MS diease activity. The companies were presenting this and other data at the upcoming 35th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) that starts Wednesday.

SUNRISE

Sunrise Communications faces calls for its chairman and another board member to be removed, it said on Tuesday, as the Swiss telecommunications company fights to save its planned $6.4 billion takeover of Liberty Global’s Swiss assets.

COMPANY NEWS

* Richmont said Eric Vallat, head of fashion and accessories maisons, is stepping down to take an opportunity outside the group, effective Oct. 26.

* Partners Group said first-half profit rose 1% to 397 million francs

* Poenina Holding reported an increase in first half operating income to 117.9 million Swiss francs ($118.85 million) from 62.5 million francs a year earlier.

* Valiant Holding said it is considering raising its dividend to 5 Swiss francs.

* Interroll Holding said its Chief Financial Officer Daniel Baettig has resigned, and will leave the company at the end of November.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BACHEM HOLDING - Credit Suisse starts with “underperform” rating

SIEGFRIED HOLDING - Credit Suisse starts with “outperform” rating

SONOVA HOLDING - Jefferies raises to “buy” from “hold”

ECONOMY

* No major Swiss economic data scheduled ($1 = 0.9920 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)