Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on September 10

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

ROCHE NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker Roche is touting new data from its multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus, saying those using the medicine had lower levels of a biomarker — called blood neurofilament light chain — that may help predict disease progression.

Novartis also highlighted neurofilaments, as well as glial fibrillary acidic protein, as potential clinical biomarkers of MS diease activity. The companies were presenting this and other data at the upcoming 35th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) that starts Wednesday.

SUNRISE

For the upcoming extraordinary general shareholders meeting, funds group Axxion requested the removal of Sunrise Chairman Peter Kurer and board member Jesper Ovesen be put on the agenda. Sunrise said it is reviewing the request, which comes amid a fight between the telecommunications company and its largest shareholder, Freenet, over the plan to buy Liberty Global’s Swiss assets for 6.3 billion Swiss francs ($6.35 billion).

COMPANY NEWS

* Richmont said Eric Vallat, head of fashion and accessories maisons, is stepping down to take an opportunity outside the group, effective Oct. 26.

* Partners Group said first-half profit rose 1% to 397 million francs

* Poenina Holding reported an increase in first half operating income to 117.9 million Swiss francs ($118.85 million) from 62.5 million francs a year earlier.

* Valiant Holding said it is considering raising its dividend to 5 Swiss francs.

* Interroll Holding said its Chief Financial Officer Daniel Baettig has resigned, and will leave the company at the end of November.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BACHEM HOLDING - Credit Suisse starts with “underperform” rating

SIEGFRIED HOLDING - Credit Suisse starts with “outperform” rating

SONOVA HOLDING - Jefferies raises to “buy” from “hold”

ECONOMY

* No major Swiss economic data scheduled ($1 = 0.9920 Swiss francs)