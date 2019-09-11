Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on September 11

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

FACEBOOK

The Facebook-led Libra cryptocurrency project is seeking a payment system license under Swiss financial watchdog FINMA, it said on Wednesday, spelling out in more detail how it hopes to be regulated.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schmolz & Bickenbach cut its forecast for the full-year, blaming a weakening steal demand as its order backlog continued to decline in the third quarter.

* Lalique Group said its net loss in the first half-year amounted to 800,000 euros ($884,080.00) , as its results were impacted by costs from investing in a Scottish whisky distillery.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

Richemont - 2.00 CFR/share dividend proposed

ANALYST VIEWS

Geberit - Berenberg raises to “hold” from “sell”