Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on September 11

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 10,057 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

FACEBOOK

The Facebook-led Libra cryptocurrency project is seeking a payment system license under Swiss financial watchdog FINMA, it said on Wednesday, spelling out in more detail how it hopes to be supervised. FINMA acknowledged Libra’s request and said that all additional services encompassed by the project that boost the risks of a payment system would face additional requirements.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schmolz & Bickenbach cut its forecast for the full-year, blaming a weakening steal demand as its order backlog continued to decline in the third quarter.

* Lalique Group said its net loss in the first half-year amounted to 800,000 euros ($884,080.00) , as its results were impacted by costs from investing in a Scottish whisky distillery.

* Vifor Pharma said it had appointed Klaus Henning Jensen as Chief Medical Officer and Member of the Executive Committee, to take up the role in January 2020. Dario Eklund is leaving to pursue opportunities outside Vifor.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

Richemont - 2.00 CFR/share dividend proposed

ANALYST VIEWS

Geberit - Berenberg raises to “hold” from “sell”