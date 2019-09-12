Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on September 12

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.6 percent higher at 10,156 points — what would be a record — on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ABB

The Swiss power products and robot maker has started construction of a new robotics factory in Shanghai, China, the Swiss engineering company said on Thursday, shrugging off concerns about a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche reported positive study data for satralizumab against neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder as well as for its Tecentriq immunotherapy as a first-line treatment for lung cancer.

* Dufry said it has a new contract and expanded space at the Florianopolis International Airport in Brazil.

* Newron said it had enrolled 129 patients in its trial of sarizotan for treatment of apneas in Rett Syndrome, with results expected before the end of 2019.

* Idorsia said its phase III study of ponesimod showed it was superior on the primary endpoint and most secondary endpoints to Sanofi’s Aubagio in treating adults with relapsing multiple sclerosis

* Dormakaba Holding said full year net profit was up 5.8% to CHF 252.5 million ($254.23 million).

* ObsEva announced a new composition of its executive committee.

Flughafen Zuerich said the number of passengers at the airport rose 0.4% in August.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG: SOCGEN raises to “buy” from hold

ECONOMY

Swiss August producer/import prices due at 0630 GMT. ($1 = 0.9932 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)