Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on September 13

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2% higher at 10,115 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

MONETARY POLICY

Further easing by the European Central Bank on Thursday adds pressure on the Swiss National Bank to relax its already ultra-expansive policy based on a negative interest rate of -0.75% and currency market interventions to reduce upward pressure on the safe-haven Swiss franc. On Thursday the SNB declined to comment on the possible implications for its own monetary policy after the ECB decided to lower its deposit rate and restart its bond buying programme.

ALPIQ

A consortium led by CSA Energie-Infrastruktur Schweiz (CSA) has got 89.22% of shares in Swiss utility Alpiq after a 70 Swiss francs ($70.73) per share tender offer, according to definitive preliminary results issued on Friday.

NESTLE

Nestle has set up a research institute to develop more environmentally friendly packaging for its products and reduce plastic waste, taking matters into its own hands rather than relying on its suppliers.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche Holding said post-hoc analysis from a phase III open-label extension study showed a 42% reduction in risk of primary progressive MS (PPMS) patients needing a wheelchair after 6.5 years of Ocrevus treatment compared with patients who started Ocrevus after double-blind period.

* Roche said Genentech’s fixed-dose subcutaneous combination of Perjeta and Herceptin showed non-inferiority when compared to intravenous formulations for people with HER2-positive breast cancer.

* Novartis said data show neuronal and glial filaments, biomarkers of disease activity, have the potential to support decision making in the management of multiple sclerosis (MS) patients.

* BFW Liegenschaften H1 EBIT down at CHF 9.1 million.

* Fundamenta Real Estate AG H1 net result up 54.2% at CHF 10.09 million.

* Zug Estates sees one-off positive impact of CHF 19 million in 2019.

* Cham Group completes share buyback program at fixed price.

ECONOMY

No economic data scheduled. ($1 = 0.9897 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)