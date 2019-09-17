Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on September 17

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1% lower at 9,961 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ECONOMY

The Swiss government cut its 2019 growth forecast by a third on Tuesday, citing as risks the escalating trade war between China and the United States, the rising Swiss franc and the drastic slowdown in neighbouring Germany.

Government economists now expect the country’s economy to grow by 0.8% in 2019, down from the June forecast of 1.2% and well below the long-term average increase of 1.7%. It expects the Swiss economy to grow 1.7% in 2020, the same rate as the previous forecast.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis Says Phase III PREVENT Study Met Primary Endpoint For Patients With Axial Spondyloarthritis

* Implenia AG: wins order to build 380-kv Berlin diagonal power link, order worth around 130 million euros

* Crealogix Holding Posts FY Net Loss Of CHF 6.3 Mln

* Alcon AG: prices $2.0 billion senior notes offering (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)