Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on September 18

ZURICH, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3% lower at 9,986 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:
Roche has won the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s breakthrough therapy tag for its drug Gazyva in lupus nephritis, the Swiss drugmaker said, boosting its efforts to recycle the 2013-approved lymphoma medicine for new indications.
* LafargeHolcim said it is investing 160 million Swiss francs in Europe in technology it says will reduce its emissions
SWISSCOM AG: JP MORGAN RAISES PRICE TARGET TO SFR 453 FROM SFR 427
No indicators scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)