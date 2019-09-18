Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on September 18

ZURICH, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3% lower at 9,986 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

Roche has won the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s breakthrough therapy tag for its drug Gazyva in lupus nephritis, the Swiss drugmaker said, boosting its efforts to recycle the 2013-approved lymphoma medicine for new indications.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* LafargeHolcim said it is investing 160 million Swiss francs in Europe in technology it says will reduce its emissions

RESEARCH

SWISSCOM AG: JP MORGAN RAISES PRICE TARGET TO SFR 453 FROM SFR 427

ECONOMY

No indicators scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)