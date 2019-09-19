Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on September 19

ZURICH, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 10,036 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks :

CLARIANT

The Swiss speciality chemicals maker must pay a 750,000 Swiss franc ($752,861) penalty for breaking publication rules in relation to its failed merger with U.S.-based Huntsman Corp. , the SIX Swiss Exchange said on Thursday.

NOVARTIS

Sandoz said on Wednesday it was halting distribution of its versions of the drug commonly known as Zantac in all its markets, after contaminants were found in the heartburn drug.

PHARMA SUPPLIERS

Switzerland’s COMCO competition watchdog on Thursday conducted dawn raids of several makers and distributors of a drug ingredient for medicines against stomach pain, citing suspicions of unlawful price and market sharing ingredients.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Orascom Development Holding said it successfully placed a 100 million Swiss franc bond.

* Roche said it renewed support of the Phelophepa primary healthcare trains in South Africa as the main external sponsor to mark their 25th anniversary.

* SHL Telemedicine said net income in the first half-year came in at $4 million.

ECONOMY

* Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 1.59 billion Swiss francs ($1.60 billion) in August, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.

* Swiss National Bank monetary policy assessment due at 0730 GMT. The Swiss National Bank is expected to shrug off the European Central Bank’s latest interest rate cut and not trim its own negative rate, according to analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 0.9962 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)