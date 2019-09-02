Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on September 2

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1% higher at 9,901 points on Monday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS-EU TREATY

Switzerland is unlikely to strike a deal with the European Union this year over a stalled partnership treaty, its economy minister said, extending an impasse that has hurt bilateral ties and disrupted cross-border share trading.

UBS GROUP

The bank’s chairman said he was in no rush with succession planning.

* Julius Baer has decided to keep its Italian subsidiary Kairos after completing a strategic review and as the asset and wealth manager’s performance improves, Switzerland’s third-largest listed bank said on Friday.

* Novartis said its Entresto drug reduced composite of total heart failure hospitalizations and cardiovascular death, but narrowly missed statistical significance.

CALIDA HOLDING

Calida had a good start into the second half of its fiscal year, the company’s CEO told Finanz und Wirtschaft.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Aluflexpack said sales grew by 10.6% organically in the first half-year.

* Burkhalter Holding said group profit fell 8.5% to 8.8 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2019 due to pressure on prices in the building industry. It said it expected 2019 earnings per share to be similar to 2018.

* Givaudan said it completed the acquisition of Vietnamese Flavour Company Golden Frog.

* HIAG Immobilien posted a loss of 43.3 million Swiss francs in the first half-year.

* Implenia said it has won a major order in Sweden.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ADECCO GROUP AG: Credit Suisse raises to “outperform” from “neutral”. Adecco shares were indicated to open 1.44% higher.

ECONOMY

* July retail sales due at 0630 GMT

* August Manufacturing PMI due at 0730 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)