Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on September 20

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 10,046 points on Friday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CLARIANT

The Swiss speciality chemicals maker has licensed ethanol plant technology to Polish fuel company Orlen PKN.WA, the companies said on Friday, on hopes that biofuels made from agricultural waste products will gain ground in Europe.

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank has hired Erica Poon Werkun from rival UBS Group AG as its Asia Pacific head of equity research, it said in a statement on Friday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Tamedia said Deputy Chief Executive Christoph Brand had stepped down.

* Roche said the FDA had approved a new blood test to screen donors for babesia, a tiny tick-borne parasite that lives in red blood cells and which can be transferred from an infected donor via blood products or organs transplantation, leading to potentially fatal illness.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SENSIRION HOLDING AG: JP Morgan raises to “overweight” from “neutral”

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)