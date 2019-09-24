Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on September 24

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.24% higher at 10,021 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

Switzerland’s UBS Group AG and state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA signed a preliminary agreement on Monday to create a joint venture in investment banking in South America, the Brazilian bank said in a securities filing.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Addex Therapeutics Ltd said it submitted a draft registration statement to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with a proposed listing of American Depositary Shares (ADSs) representing the company’s shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq).

* EFG International said it appointed Bernardo Meyrelles as new country head Portugal, where it formally started operations on Sept. 1.

* Lastminute.com said less than 0.3% of its total estimated bookings for the year were affected by the Thomas Cook bankruptcy so it didn’t have to review its guidance for 2019.

* Novartis said its Sandoz unit issued a voluntary recall of ranitidine hydrochloride capsules.

* Orascom Development said it only expected a minimal impact from Thomas Cook’s bankruptcy on it operations.

* SGS said it acquired a majority stake in Argus International, Inc., USA. Argus provides data-driven inspection, audit, safety and compliance solutions to the global aviation market and generated revenues of approximately $10 million last year.

* St.Galler Kantonalbank said it appointed Rene Walser the new head of retail and commercial clients and member of the management board as of July 1, 2020.

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)