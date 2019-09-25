Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on September 25

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2% lower at 9,970 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

DUFRY

Swiss markets watchdog FINMA said China’s HNA Group committed a serious breach of disclosure obligations regarding its former stake in Dufry.

CREDIT SUISSE

Private detectives from security firm Investigo, hired to shadow a former Credit Suisse manager Iqbal Khan, took defensive action when Khan tried to photograph one of them with his mobile phone, an Investigo memo seen by Reuters said.

AMS

Bain Capital and Advent are in advanced talks about making a new takeover bid for German lighting group Osram, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Osram has already received two bids, one from a consortium of Bain and Carlyle Group and another from AMS.

HOCHDORF

The SIX Swiss Exchange reports that Stichting General Holdings has builtup a 20.3% stake in the struggling Swiss milk products company

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dufry said Spanish airport operator AENA extended the concession to operate duty-free shops at 25 Spanish airports.

* Investis said its reorganizing management, including a move in which Walter Eberle is taking over responsibility on the Executive Board for the Real Estate Services segment and stepping down as CEO of hauswartprofis AG.

* LafargeHolcim create a chief sustainability officer position, naming Magali Anderson to the post.

* Glarner Kantonalbank said it is halting its robot advisor offering investomat.ch, citing a lack of interest from customers and no prospects of an improvement

* Georg Fischer holds a capital markets day to inform investors about activities in its piping, casting and machining divisions.

ANALYST RATINGS

* NESTLE: RBC cuts to underperform from sector perform, trims price target to 92 Sfr from 98 Sfr

* ABB: Morgan Stanley raises price target to 22.50 Sfr from 22.10 Sfr

ECONOMY

Swiss investor sentiment due at 0800 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)