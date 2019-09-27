Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on September 27

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse’s biggest shareholder, Harris Associates, stands behind the bank and Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam in a messy case surrounding a botched spying job into former International Wealth Management head Iqbal Khan, a partner of the firm told Swiss news site The Market.

“Assuming no law was broken, Mr Thiam and his team have our full support,” Harris Associates’ David Herro said. “We would be extremely disappointed if someone were to lose their jobs as long as the law was abided.”

Khan’s switch to co-head of wealth management at market leader UBS had prompted Switzerland’s second-biggest bank to hire private detectives to tail the executive in a botched operation that triggered a criminal investigation and an internal bank probe. Credit Suisse is soon expected to announce the results of its internal investigation.

NOVARTIS

XOMA Corp said it had acquired a royalty interest in six clinical-stage assets targeting the adenosine pathway, including NIR178 which is being developed by Novartis as a novel checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Logitech said it agreed to acquire Streamlabs for $89 million in cash, with an additional payment of $29 million in Logitech stock.

* Zurich Insurance said it would take over the costs for stranded clients of insolvent travel operator Thomas Cook Germany, pursuant to its contractual obligations.