Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on September 30

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

SUNRISE

Sunrise Communications is cutting its proposed rights issue to 2.8 billion Swiss francs ($2.83 billion) from 4.1 billion francs to pay for its acquisition of Liberty Global’s Swiss unit UPC as it seeks to convince shareholders to back the deal.

SOFTWAREONE

The Swiss software company on Monday announced plans to list shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange this year, with the initial public offering to consist entirely of secondary shares and the founding shareholders maintaining the largest stake.

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker extended its offer to buy Spark Therapeutics on Monday, this time until Oct. 30, as U.S. and British regulators continue to scrutinize the Basel-based company’s $4.3 billion oft-delayed bid to swallow the U.S. gene therapy specialist.

The Swiss company’s Genentech unit alsol announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Rituxan in combination with glucocorticoids for the treatment of two rare blood vessel disorders in children.

NESTLE

The world’s two largest consumer goods companies, Nestle and Procter & Gamble, have acknowledged they will fall short of goals to use only those ingredients that do not contribute to deforestation in their products by 2020.

NOVARTIS

The pharmaceuticals company said that Kisqali helped women with advanced breast cancer after menopause live longer, adding to data Novartis hopes will help convince doctors to choose its drug over Pfizer’s blockbuster Ibrance.

The drugmaker also announced mixed results in studies of its combination asthma medicine QVM149, saying that while it met the primary endpoint of superior lung function it missed the key secondary endpoint, improvement in its Asthma Control Questionnaire score, when compared to the medicine QMF149.

COMPANY NEWS:

* Basilea said at the ESMO meeting that its drug candidate derazantinib showed clinical benefit in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA) patients with various FGFR2 genetic aberrations

* Crealogix said Daniel Bader is its new chief financial officer

* Addex Therapeutics said it swung to a 7.5 million Swiss franc loss in the first half, from a 2.4 million profit in the year-earlier period.

ECONOMY

Swiss KOF indicator due at 0700 GMT. Seen at 96.2 points (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)