Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on September 4

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

NOVARTIS

Novartis’ gene therapy for blindness, Luxturna, is recommended for use on England’s public health service, the country’s healthcare cost-effectiveness watchdog said.

SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS

Sunrise Communications said it had received a new fairness opinion supporting the valuation of Liberty Global’s Swiss UPC business that Sunrise wants to acquire, as it seeks to secure shareholder support for the deal.

NESTLE

The food group is seeing “fantastic growth” for its Nespresso portioned coffee brand in the United States that could become the brand’s biggest market next year, Chief Financial Officer Francois-Xavier Roger told investors.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Orior said it had increased its stake in Casualfood to 70 %.

* Wisekey International reported an H1 net income of $21.8 million, mainly due to a gain generated from the sale of its SSL/TLS PKI business.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BASLER - Jefferies initiates with “buy” rating

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)