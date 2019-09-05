Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on September 5

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7 percent higher at 9,965 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

Switzerland’s biggest bank is planning to revamp its investment arm in order to boost earnings and reduce costs after seeing a drop in performance over last few quarters, the Financial Times reported.

BANKING

The world’s largest investment banks have had their worst start to a year since 2006, according to the latest data published by industry analyst Coalition.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Edisun Power said it had concluded an increase of its share capital to 18.62 million Swiss francs from 17.79 million.

* Kudelski’s Nagra announced that cable and satellite operator DIGI RCS & RDS had deployed Nagra’s cardless content protection technology in Romania and Hungary.

* Logitech said its shareholders had elected Wendy Becker as new chairperson and approved a dividend of 0.73 Swiss francs per share, an increase of 10%.

* SIG Combibloc’s shareholder Onex sold 30 million SIG shares priced at 12 Swiss francs each, the joint bookrunner said.

ECONOMY

* Swiss Q2 GDP growth slowed to 0.3% compared to the 0.4% of the previous quarter, as the economy in neighboring Germany stuttered and trade tensions continued. (Berlin Speed Desk)