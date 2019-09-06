Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on September 6

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

SWISS EXCHANGE

A dispute between Bern and Brussels has boosted revenue and volumes for Swiss stock exchange SIX, but may eventually hurt investment in Switzerland’s financial markets, SIX’s Chief Executive Officer Jos Dijsselhof said on Thursday.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse Group AG has brought on three new senior investment bankers as it continues to build out its healthcare investment banking division, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Oerlikon names Philipp Mueller CFO, effective January 2020; Juerg Fedier to retire at the end of December.

ECONOMY

* No economic data scheduled.

* The Swiss National Bank needs to keep interest rates negative for now, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Thursday, stressing how important interest rate differentials were for currency markets.