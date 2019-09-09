Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on September 9

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

UBS

The Swiss bank and Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA are in advanced talks about an investment banking joint venture that could be signed as soon as next month, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Credit Suisse said it had successfully closed the transfer of Credit Suisse InvestLab to Allfunds Group as announced on June 25, 2019.

* Swiss Re said that rates for loss-affected and underperforming businesses will increase.

* Partners Group said it bought a leading retail display company in China, BCR Group

* Lonza announced the refinancing and extension of its syndicated Term and Revolving Bank Facilities Agreement

* Novartis announced positive data for migraine medicine Aimovig, saying 4.5-year data show 77% of the patients who continued on treatment experienced at least a 50% reduction in monthly migraine days (MMD) at the last month of assessment

* SIKA said it bought a Chinese silicon sealants and adhesives maker with about 50 million francs in annual sales

* Behr Bircher Cellpack BBC AG outlined its 425 franc per share offer for Baumgartner Gruppe Holding. Giorgio Behr owns 96% of the Baumgartner shares, Refinitiv data shows.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ARYZTA, COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS, SONOVA HOLDING - Credit Suisse removes as “high-conviction” calls for Swiss small & mid-caps

VZ HOLDING - Credit Suisse cuts to “neutral” from “outperform”

SENSIRION HOLDING - Credit Suisse starts with “underperform” rating

ECONOMY

* August unemployment data due at 0545 GMT. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate seen at 2.3%.

* The Swiss National Bank has ruled out issuing so-called helicopter money - printing cash and handing it out to citizens - to increase inflation and consumer spending, Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Friday. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)