Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday, Jan. 8

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.90 lower at 8,566 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SNB

The Swiss National Bank sees no reason to alter its ultra-loose monetary stance, especially as political risks have increased, Vice-Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg told broadcaster SRF.

SIKA

Sika said it made an offer to buy French chemical company Parex from a fund owned by CVC Capital Partners for an enterprise value of 2.5 billion Swiss francs.

Additionally, Sika reported higher full-year sales of 7.09 billion Swiss francs for 2018, beating its target of achieving 7 billion francs for the first time.

NOVARTIS

U.S. pharmaceuticals company Durect said that Sandoz was terminating its development and commercialisation agreement with the Novartis division.

Novartis also said it plans to file for U.S. approval of its drug SEG101 against pain crises in sickle cell disease in the first half of 2019 after winning the FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy label.

FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH

International airport operators including Flughafen Zuerich are evaluating India’s privatisation plans for six airports, business daily Mint reported.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Burkhalter said it would buy AS Stuber GmbH, a company that offers electrical engineering services.

* Swiss Prime Site said it had “significant” letting successes in the fourth quarter of 2018 and was able to maintain a vacancy rate of under 5 percent, as planned

* Valiant Holding said it placed covered bonds with investors, with a value of 303 million Swiss francs

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG: JP Morgan raises to “overweight” from “neutral”.

SENSIRION: JP Morgan cuts target price to 43 francs from 53 francs

SWISS ECONOMY

* Jobless data due at 0645 GMT. Adjusted unemployment rate seen at 2.4 pct

* Retail sales data due at 0730 GMT

* Government bond announcement due