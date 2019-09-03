Swiss stocks - Factors to watch September 3

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS

Papua New Guinea will start preliminary hearings on Sept. 19 into the terms of a A$1.2 billion ($810.5 million) loan from Swiss bank UBS used for an ill-fated government investment in the gas sector, the inquiry’s chairman said on Monday.

LONZA

Drug ingredients maker Lonza has requested a halt for trading pending the publication of a news release.

ECONOMY

Swiss August inflation data due at 0630 GMT. Seen at -0.1% m/m, +0.3% y/y. ($1 = 1.4806 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)