BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Snap, PepsiCo, HP

U.S. stocks climbed on Friday as moderate jobs growth in September offered some relief from a spate of dismal economic data this week that has rankled markets and fueled concerns that the world's largest economy was sliding into a recession. At 13:39 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.87% at 26,428.85. The S&P 500 was up 0.94% at 2,937.99 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.00% at 7,950.662. The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers: ** Skyworks Solutions Inc, up 3.8% ** Chubb Limited, up 2.8% ** Dollar Tree Inc, up 2.7% The top three S&P 500 percentage losers: ** HP Inc, down 9.7% ** Apache Corp, down 6% ** Corteva Inc, down 2.4% The top three NYSE percentage gainers: ** Avaya Holdings Corp, up 28.9% ** RingCentral Inc, up 26.3% ** Nordic American Tankers Ltd, up 14.8% The top NYSE percentage losers: ** Pier 1 Imports Inc, down 11.1% ** IDT Corp, down 10% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers: ** ElectroCore Inc, up 40% ** BroadVision Inc, up 16.9% ** Equillium Inc, up 15.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers: ** Ovid Therapeutics Inc, down 26.6% ** Iterum Therapeutics PLC, down 18.9% ** Arcimoto Inc, down 17.7% ** Apple Inc: up 2.4% BUZZ-Apple gains on report of raise in production of iPhone 11 models ** Snap Inc: up 1.4% BUZZ-Set to snap 6-day losing streak after MS upgrades ** PepsiCo Inc: up 1.0% BUZZ-Street View: Investment in healthier products drive PepsiCo profit beat ** Ovid Therapeutics Inc: down 26.6% BUZZ-Tumbles on proposed concurrent stock offerings ** MEI Pharma Inc: up 2.0% BUZZ-Rises on data from early-stage trial of cancer drug ** Avaya Holdings Corp: up 28.9% BUZZ-Up on partnership deal with RingCentral ** Heron Therapeutics Inc: down 9.7% BUZZ-Falls on upsized $150 mln stock offering ** HP Inc: down 9.7% BUZZ-Hits over 1-mth low on one-time restructuring cost ** Ovid Therapeutics Inc: down 26.6% BUZZ-Tumbles on deep-discounted stock offerings ** Sarepta Therapeutics: up 8.0% BUZZ-Rises as gene therapy shows promise in early-stage trial ** Exela Technologies Inc: up 25.5% BUZZ-Jumps on joint $900 mln services contract ** TerraForm Power Inc: down 1.8% BUZZ-Drops on $300 mln equity raise; Brookfield pitches in ** Ascena Retail Group Inc: down 0.7% BUZZ-Falls as Q4 results disappoint ** Arbutus Biopharma Corp: down 28.3% BUZZ-Craters after discontinuing development of hepatitis B drug ** CyrusOne Inc: down 1.7% BUZZ-Dips as Cowen downgrades over growing deal concerns ** Nio Inc: down 2.1% BUZZ-Hit as GS downgrades to "neutral", cuts PT by 85% ** SmileDirectClub Inc: up 6.4% BUZZ-Falls on short-seller report ** Avnet Inc: down 10.2% BUZZ-Tumbles as Texas Instruments plans to scrap distribution pact ** RingCentral Inc: up 26.3% ** Avaya Holdings Corp: up 28.9% BUZZ-RingCentral, Avaya jump on partnership deal ** Hess Midstream Partners LP: up 6.4% BUZZ-Rises on deal to buy Hess Infrastructure for $6.2 bln ** CSX Corp: down 0.7% BUZZ-JPM downgrades on export coal headwinds, fading demurrage revenue ** DBV Technologies SA : up 3.8% BUZZ-Jumps after FDA accepts application for peanut allergy treatment The 11 major S&P 500 sectors: Communication Services up 1.02% Consumer Discretionary up 0.67% Consumer Staples up 0.90% Energy down 0.17% Financial up 1.02% Health up 1.27% Industrial up 0.58% Information Technology up 1.27% Materials up 0.66% Real Estate up 0.30% Utilities up 1.05% (Compiled by Ayanti Bera, C Nivedita and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)