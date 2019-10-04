Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 4, 2019 / 5:55 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Snap, PepsiCo, HP

4 Min Read

    * Eikon search string for individual stock moves:        
    * The Day Ahead newsletter: tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi
    * The Morning News Call newsletter: tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks climbed on Friday as moderate jobs growth in September offered some
relief from a spate of dismal economic data this week that has rankled markets
and fueled concerns that the world's largest economy was sliding into a
recession.
    At 13:39 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.87% at
26,428.85. The S&P 500 was up 0.94% at 2,937.99 and the Nasdaq Composite
 was up 1.00% at 7,950.662.
 
 The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
 ** Skyworks Solutions Inc, up 3.8%
 ** Chubb Limited, up 2.8%
 ** Dollar Tree Inc, up 2.7%
 
 The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
 ** HP Inc, down 9.7%
 ** Apache Corp, down 6%
 ** Corteva Inc, down 2.4%
 
 The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
 ** Avaya Holdings Corp, up 28.9%
 ** RingCentral Inc, up 26.3%
 ** Nordic American Tankers Ltd, up 14.8%
 
 The top NYSE percentage losers:
 ** Pier 1 Imports Inc, down 11.1%
 ** IDT Corp, down 10%
 
 The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
 ** ElectroCore Inc, up 40%
 ** BroadVision Inc, up 16.9%
 ** Equillium Inc, up 15.9%
 
 The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
 ** Ovid Therapeutics Inc, down 26.6%
 ** Iterum Therapeutics PLC, down 18.9%
 ** Arcimoto Inc, down 17.7%
 
 ** Apple Inc: up 2.4%
 BUZZ-Apple gains on report of raise in production of iPhone 11 models

 
 ** Snap Inc: up 1.4%
 BUZZ-Set to snap 6-day losing streak after MS upgrades
 
 ** PepsiCo Inc: up 1.0%
 BUZZ-Street View: Investment in healthier products drive PepsiCo profit beat

 
 ** Ovid Therapeutics Inc: down 26.6%
 BUZZ-Tumbles on proposed concurrent stock offerings
 
 ** MEI Pharma Inc: up 2.0%
 BUZZ-Rises on data from early-stage trial of cancer drug
 
 ** Avaya Holdings Corp: up 28.9%
 BUZZ-Up on partnership deal with RingCentral
 
 ** Heron Therapeutics Inc: down 9.7%
 BUZZ-Falls on upsized $150 mln stock offering
 
 ** HP Inc: down 9.7%
 BUZZ-Hits over 1-mth low on one-time restructuring cost
 
 ** Ovid Therapeutics Inc: down 26.6%
 BUZZ-Tumbles on deep-discounted stock offerings
 
 ** Sarepta Therapeutics: up 8.0%
 BUZZ-Rises as gene therapy shows promise in early-stage trial
 
 ** Exela Technologies Inc: up 25.5%
 BUZZ-Jumps on joint $900 mln services contract
 
 ** TerraForm Power Inc: down 1.8%
 BUZZ-Drops on $300 mln equity raise; Brookfield pitches in
 
 ** Ascena Retail Group Inc: down 0.7%
 BUZZ-Falls as Q4 results disappoint
 
 ** Arbutus Biopharma Corp: down 28.3%
 BUZZ-Craters after discontinuing development of hepatitis B drug
 
 ** CyrusOne Inc: down 1.7%
 BUZZ-Dips as Cowen downgrades over growing deal concerns
 
 ** Nio Inc: down 2.1%
 BUZZ-Hit as GS downgrades to "neutral", cuts PT by 85%     
 
 ** SmileDirectClub Inc: up 6.4%
 BUZZ-Falls on short-seller report
 
 ** Avnet Inc: down 10.2%
 BUZZ-Tumbles as Texas Instruments plans to scrap distribution pact
 
 ** RingCentral Inc: up 26.3%
 ** Avaya Holdings Corp: up 28.9%
 BUZZ-RingCentral, Avaya jump on partnership deal
 
 ** Hess Midstream Partners LP: up 6.4%
 BUZZ-Rises on deal to buy Hess Infrastructure for $6.2 bln
 
 ** CSX Corp: down 0.7%
 BUZZ-JPM downgrades on export coal headwinds, fading demurrage revenue

 
 ** DBV Technologies SA : up 3.8%
 BUZZ-Jumps after FDA accepts application for peanut allergy treatment
    
 
 The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
 
 Communication Services             up 1.02%
 Consumer Discretionary             up 0.67%
 Consumer Staples                   up 0.90%
 Energy                             down 0.17%
 Financial                          up 1.02%
 Health                             up 1.27%
 Industrial                         up 0.58%
 Information Technology             up 1.27%
 Materials                          up 0.66%
 Real Estate                        up 0.30%
 Utilities                          up 1.05%
 
 (Compiled by Ayanti Bera, C Nivedita and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below