BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Banks, Aphria, Tesla, UnitedHealth, J.C. Penney

* The Morning News Call newsletter: tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh Wall Street's main indexes were set to slide at the open on Wednesday, as a record drop in retail sales and dour first-quarter earnings reports lent credence to forecasts for the biggest economic slump since the 1930s.

At 8:57 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 2.55% at 23,270. S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.93% at 2,759.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 2.02% at 8,517.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket: ** Hexo Corp, up 38.9% ** Aphria Inc, up 16.8% ** Plantronics, up 14.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket: ** Chesapeake Energy Corp, down 28.5% ** Borr Drillng Ltd, down 21.9% ** Glaukos Corp, down 21.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket: ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc, up 57.4% ** Comstock Holding Cos Inc, up 55.0% ** Kaixin Auto Holdings, up 32.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket: ** Top Ships Inc, down 36.1% ** Obalon Therapeutics Inc, down 26.4% ** G-Iii Apparel Group Ltd, down 21.2% ** Wells Fargo & Co: down 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Wells Fargo’s losses manageable at this stage ** Citigroup: down 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Citigroup: Falls as quarterly profit nearly halves

** UnitedHealth Group: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q1 profit beat ** Goldman Sachs: down 3.5% premarket BUZZ-PREVIEW: Wall Street braces for bleak Q1 for Goldman Sachs ** Aphria: up 16.8% premarket BUZZ-Gains as company swings to quarterly profit ** JPMorgan Chase & Co’: down 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: JPM is the best house on a tough block ** Tesla: up 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises as China car registrations surge in March ** Bank of America Corp: down 4.1% premarket BUZZ-BofA slips as profit nearly halves, loan loss provisions soar ** ToughBuilt Industries: down 19.8% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on reverse stock split ** J.C. Penny: down 18.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls on report of co considering bankruptcy ** JB Hunt Transport: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises after revenue beats amid coronavirus-led disruption ** Chesapeake Energy: down 28.5% premarket BUZZ-Credit Suisse cuts PT on reverse stock split, lowers outlook ** Applied DNA: up 57.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges after co says mice will be tested with COVID-19 vaccines ** Noble Energy: down 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Drops as liquidity needs prompt dividend cut ** Goldman Sachs: down 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Goldman slips as profit halves on hit from loan loss provisions ** Carnival Corp : down 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls as virus-stricken cruise line drops anchor till July ** Lifeway Foods: up 21.8% premarket BUZZ-Gains on expectations for increased sales (Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)