March 8, 2019

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Eventbrite, Banks, Big Lots, ExxonMobil



Wall Street declined on Friday after data showed U.S. job growth almost stalled
in February, adding to concerns of a slowdown in global growth sparked by weak
China export data and a prolonged slowdown in eurozone.

At 10:06 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.72 percent at
25,290.54. The S&P 500 was down 0.88 percent at 2,724.76 and the Nasdaq
Composite was down 0.99 percent at 7,347.771.
 
 The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
 ** Costco Wholesale Corp, up 4.1 pct
 ** Lennar Corp, up 1.3 pct
 ** HCP Inc, up 1.2 pct
 
 The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
 ** Marathon Oil Corp, down 4.6 pct
 ** Apache Corp, down 4.5 pct
 ** Noble Energy Inc, down 4.4 pct
 
 The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
 ** Big Lots Inc, up 10 pct
 ** Grupo Supervielle SA up 9.7 pct
 ** Red Lion Hotel, up 7.1 pct
 
 The top three NYSE percentage losers:
 ** Eventbrite Inc, down 30.3 pct []
 ** Orion Engineered Carbons SA, down 16 pct
 ** American Renal Associates Holdings Inc, down 13.7 pct 
 
 The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
 ** Stellar Biotechnologies Inc, up 98.4 pct
 ** Trovagene Inc, up 61 pct
 ** Seelos Therapeutics Inc, up 48.7 pct
 
 The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
 ** CHF Solutions, down 43.6 pct
 ** Altimmune Inc, down 31.4 pct
 ** Nv5 Global Inc, down 25.3 pct
 
 
 
 ** HTG Molecular: down 12.8 pct
 BUZZ-Falls after weak 2019 rev forecast
 
 ** Syndax Pharmaceuticals: down 12.5 pct
 BUZZ-Lead drug fails two trials, shares fall
 
 ** Citigroup: down 1.2 pct
 ** Morgan Stanley: down 1.1 pct
 ** Goldman Sachs: down 0.2 pct
 ** Bank of America: down 0.9 pct
 ** JPMorgan Chase & Co: down 0.6 pct
 BUZZ-U.S. Banks fall after weak job data, lower treasury yields
 
 ** Camping World Holdings: down 8.2 pct
 BUZZ-Set to hit 2-month low on surprise loss
 
 ** Netflix Inc: down 2.4 pct
 BUZZ-Down after Buckingham Research downgrades to 'neutral'
 
 ** Ferrellgas Partners LP: down 8.1 pct
 BUZZ-Falls on lower-than-expected Q2 results
 
 ** Etsy Inc: down 2.0 pct
 BUZZ-Drops as BTIG cuts to "neutral" as stock hits PT
 
 ** MercadoLibre: down 2.5 pct
 BUZZ-Susquehanna cuts to "negative" on competition worries
 
 ** Metlife Inc: down 1.6 pct
 ** American International Group Inc: down 0.6 pct
 ** Prudential Financial Inc: down 1.9 pct
 BUZZ-U.S. insurers fall as treasury yields get hit by weak job data

 
 ** Alaska Air Group Inc: down 1.0 pct
 BUZZ-Imperial Capital downgrades to 'in-line'
 
 ** Tilray Inc: down 2.9 pct
 BUZZ-Jefferies says valuation 'too rich'
 
 ** Eventbrite Inc: down 30.3 pct
 BUZZ- JP Morgan says Ticketfly phase out to weigh beyond Q1
 
 ** Costco Wholesale Corp: up 4.1 pct
 BUZZ-JPM sees special dividend potential
 
 ** Exxon Mobil: down 2.1 pct
 BUZZ-Cowen sees lower dividend growth, downgrades to "market perform"

    
 ** Myomo Inc: flat
 BUZZ-Powers up on strong Q4 sales, smaller loss
 
 ** Tandem Diabetes Care Inc: up 2.6 pct
 BUZZ-Tandem Diabetes' 2018 recovery is only the first chapter - BMO

 
 ** Navistar International: down 3.3 pct
 BUZZ-Up after higher-than-expected results
 ** Horizon Pharma Plc: up 3.5 pct
 BUZZ-Gains after MS upgrades to 'overweight' after sell-off
 
 ** GameStop Corp: down 5.1 pct
 BUZZ-Shares slide on BofA downgrade
 
 ** SAExploration:: up 23.1 pct
 BUZZ-Soars more than 50 pct on new project wins
 
 ** National Beverage Corp: down 21.5 pct
 BUZZ-Loses fizz on rating downgrade, PT cut
 
 ** Okta Inc: down 10.1 pct
 BUZZ-Falls on weak Q1, FY 2019 forecast
 
 ** Upland Software Inc: up 14.7 pct
 BUZZ-Poised for 5-month high following multiple PT hikes
 
 ** Big Lots Inc: up 8.8 pct
 BUZZ- Surges 10 pct after holiday boost to results
 
 ** Caesars Entertainment Corp: down 1.0 pct
 BUZZ-Shares up after Icahn raises stake
    
 ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holdings Corp: up 39.7 pct
 BUZZ-Soars as new PTSD drug wins European patent
 
 ** DropCar Inc: down 5.0 pct
 BUZZ-Zooms as company mulls strategic options
 
 ** Seelos Therapeutics: up 48.7 pct
 BUZZ-Going for 2nd day of gains on Parkinson's drug license
 
 ** Micron Technology: down 1.1 pct
 BUZZ-PiperJaffray says things could get worse from here
 
 ** Alkaline Water: down 17.3 pct
 BUZZ-Spills on deep-discounted $10 mln stock deal
 
 ** AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc: down 18.1 pct
 BUZZ-Falls after approved drug for pregnant women fails trial
 
    
    
 The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
 
 Communication Services             down 0.81 pct
 Consumer Discretionary             down 1.33 pct
 Consumer Staples                   down 0.07 pct
 Energy                             down 2.65 pct
 Financial                          down 0.73 pct
 Health                             down 0.70 pct
 Industrial                         down 0.92 pct
 Information Technology             down 0.99 pct
 Materials                          down 0.71 pct
 Real Estate                        up 0.26 pct
 Utilities                          down 0.14 pct
