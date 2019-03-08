BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Eventbrite, Banks, Big Lots, ExxonMobil

* Eikon search string for individual stock moves: * The Day Ahead newsletter: tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi * The Morning News Call newsletter: tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh Wall Street declined on Friday after data showed U.S. job growth almost stalled in February, adding to concerns of a slowdown in global growth sparked by weak China export data and a prolonged slowdown in eurozone. At 10:06 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.72 percent at 25,290.54. The S&P 500 was down 0.88 percent at 2,724.76 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.99 percent at 7,347.771. The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers: ** Costco Wholesale Corp, up 4.1 pct ** Lennar Corp, up 1.3 pct ** HCP Inc, up 1.2 pct The top three S&P 500 percentage losers: ** Marathon Oil Corp, down 4.6 pct ** Apache Corp, down 4.5 pct ** Noble Energy Inc, down 4.4 pct The top three NYSE percentage gainers: ** Big Lots Inc, up 10 pct ** Grupo Supervielle SA up 9.7 pct ** Red Lion Hotel, up 7.1 pct The top three NYSE percentage losers: ** Eventbrite Inc, down 30.3 pct [] ** Orion Engineered Carbons SA, down 16 pct ** American Renal Associates Holdings Inc, down 13.7 pct The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers: ** Stellar Biotechnologies Inc, up 98.4 pct ** Trovagene Inc, up 61 pct ** Seelos Therapeutics Inc, up 48.7 pct The top three Nasdaq percentage losers: ** CHF Solutions, down 43.6 pct ** Altimmune Inc, down 31.4 pct ** Nv5 Global Inc, down 25.3 pct ** HTG Molecular: down 12.8 pct BUZZ-Falls after weak 2019 rev forecast ** Syndax Pharmaceuticals: down 12.5 pct BUZZ-Lead drug fails two trials, shares fall ** Citigroup: down 1.2 pct ** Morgan Stanley: down 1.1 pct ** Goldman Sachs: down 0.2 pct ** Bank of America: down 0.9 pct ** JPMorgan Chase & Co: down 0.6 pct BUZZ-U.S. Banks fall after weak job data, lower treasury yields ** Camping World Holdings: down 8.2 pct BUZZ-Set to hit 2-month low on surprise loss ** Netflix Inc: down 2.4 pct BUZZ-Down after Buckingham Research downgrades to 'neutral' ** Ferrellgas Partners LP: down 8.1 pct BUZZ-Falls on lower-than-expected Q2 results ** Etsy Inc: down 2.0 pct BUZZ-Drops as BTIG cuts to "neutral" as stock hits PT ** MercadoLibre: down 2.5 pct BUZZ-Susquehanna cuts to "negative" on competition worries ** Metlife Inc: down 1.6 pct ** American International Group Inc: down 0.6 pct ** Prudential Financial Inc: down 1.9 pct BUZZ-U.S. insurers fall as treasury yields get hit by weak job data ** Alaska Air Group Inc: down 1.0 pct BUZZ-Imperial Capital downgrades to 'in-line' ** Tilray Inc: down 2.9 pct BUZZ-Jefferies says valuation 'too rich' ** Eventbrite Inc: down 30.3 pct BUZZ- JP Morgan says Ticketfly phase out to weigh beyond Q1 ** Costco Wholesale Corp: up 4.1 pct BUZZ-JPM sees special dividend potential ** Exxon Mobil: down 2.1 pct BUZZ-Cowen sees lower dividend growth, downgrades to "market perform" ** Myomo Inc: flat BUZZ-Powers up on strong Q4 sales, smaller loss ** Tandem Diabetes Care Inc: up 2.6 pct BUZZ-Tandem Diabetes' 2018 recovery is only the first chapter - BMO ** Navistar International: down 3.3 pct BUZZ-Up after higher-than-expected results ** Horizon Pharma Plc: up 3.5 pct BUZZ-Gains after MS upgrades to 'overweight' after sell-off ** GameStop Corp: down 5.1 pct BUZZ-Shares slide on BofA downgrade ** SAExploration:: up 23.1 pct BUZZ-Soars more than 50 pct on new project wins ** National Beverage Corp: down 21.5 pct BUZZ-Loses fizz on rating downgrade, PT cut ** Okta Inc: down 10.1 pct BUZZ-Falls on weak Q1, FY 2019 forecast ** Upland Software Inc: up 14.7 pct BUZZ-Poised for 5-month high following multiple PT hikes ** Big Lots Inc: up 8.8 pct BUZZ- Surges 10 pct after holiday boost to results ** Caesars Entertainment Corp: down 1.0 pct BUZZ-Shares up after Icahn raises stake ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holdings Corp: up 39.7 pct BUZZ-Soars as new PTSD drug wins European patent ** DropCar Inc: down 5.0 pct BUZZ-Zooms as company mulls strategic options ** Seelos Therapeutics: up 48.7 pct BUZZ-Going for 2nd day of gains on Parkinson's drug license ** Micron Technology: down 1.1 pct BUZZ-PiperJaffray says things could get worse from here ** Navistar International: down 3.3 pct BUZZ-Up after higher-than-expected results ** Alkaline Water: down 17.3 pct BUZZ-Spills on deep-discounted $10 mln stock deal ** AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc: down 18.1 pct BUZZ-Falls after approved drug for pregnant women fails trial The 11 major S&P 500 sectors: Communication Services down 0.81 pct Consumer Discretionary down 1.33 pct Consumer Staples down 0.07 pct Energy down 2.65 pct Financial down 0.73 pct Health down 0.70 pct Industrial down 0.92 pct Information Technology down 0.99 pct Materials down 0.71 pct Real Estate up 0.26 pct Utilities down 0.14 pct