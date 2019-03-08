Hot Stocks
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Eventbrite, banks, oil stocks, Big Lots, Exxon Mobil, DropCar

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Friday, after data showed U.S. job growth
almost stalled in February, adding to concerns of a slowdown in global growth
sparked by weak China export data and a prolonged slowdown in the eurozone.
    At 11:42 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.45 percent
at 25,358.99. The S&P 500 was down 0.59 percent at 2,732.77 and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 0.52 percent at 7,382.582.
 
 The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
 ** Costco Wholesale Corp, up 4.9 pct
 ** General Electric Co, up 1.5 pct
 ** Henry Schein, up 1.5 pct
 
 The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
 ** Noble Energy, down 4.8 pct
 ** Cimarex Energy, down 4.3 pct
 ** Apache Corp, down 4.3 pct
 
 The top three NYSE percentage gainers: 
 ** Big Lots Inc, up 15.1 pct
 ** 22nd Century Group Inc, up 14.5 pct
 ** Red Lion Hotel, up 11.8 pct 
 
 The top three NYSE percentage losers:
 ** Eventbrite Inc, down 25.5 pct
 ** Sanchez Midstream Partners LP, down 18.1 pct
 ** Orion Engineered Carbons SA, down 17.8 pct
 
 The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
 ** Trovagene Inc, up 81.8 pct
 ** Futu Holdings Ltd, up 42.9 pct
 ** Seelos Therapeutics Inc, up 37.5 pct
  
 The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
 ** CHF Solutions, down 43.9 pct
 ** Biopath Holdings, down 33.6 pct
 ** Altimmune Inc, down 32.8 pct
 
 
  ** Noble Energy: down 4.8 pct
  ** Diamondback Energy: down 2.3 pct
  ** Apache Corp: down 4.3 pct
  ** Exxon Mobil Corp: down 1.6 pct
  ** Chevron Corp: down 1.3 pct
 BUZZ-Oil stocks fall as weak economic outlook weighs on crude prices

 
  ** Vail Resorts Inc: up 8.8 pct
 BUZZ-Rises after profit beat
 
  ** VF Corp: down 1.5 pct
 ** PVH Corp: down 0.4 pct
 ** L Brands: down 2.4 pct
 ** Gap Inc: down 2.1 pct
 ** Kohl's Corp: down 2.1 pct
 ** Macy's Inc: down 1.4 pct
 ** Nordstrom Inc: down 0.8 pct
 ** TJX Cos Inc: down 1.7 pct
 ** Ross Stores Inc: down 2.6 pct
 ** Home Depot Inc: down 1.2 pct
 ** Lowe's Companies Inc: down 1.5 pct
 BUZZ-Consumer discretionary stocks drop on weak job data
 
 ** T2 Biosystems: down 20.6 pct
 BUZZ-Falls on "soft" Q1 forecast, Q4 revenue miss
 
 ** Marvell Technologies: down 3.2 pct
 BUZZ-Q1 is bottom, 5G to drive long term growth
 
  ** Facebook Inc: down 0.4 pct
 ** Amazon.com Inc: down 1.0 pct
 ** Alphabet Inc: down 0.1 pct
 BUZZ-Shares of Facebook, Amazon, Google pare on Senator Warren's calls for
regulations
 
  ** Stellar Biotech: up 62.5 pct
 BUZZ-Enters into merger deal with Edesa, shares skyrocket
 
 ** HTG Molecular: down 12.3 pct
 BUZZ-Falls after weak 2019 rev forecast
 
 ** Syndax Pharmaceuticals: down 5.7 pct
 BUZZ-Lead drug fails two trials, shares fall
 
 ** Citigroup: down 0.3 pct
 ** Morgan Stanley: up 0.1 pct
 ** Goldman Sachs: up 0.8 pct
 ** Bank of America: down 0.5 pct
 ** JPMorgan Chase & Co: down 0.3 pct
 BUZZ-U.S. Banks fall after weak job data, lower treasury yields
 
 ** Netflix Inc: down 1.6 pct
 BUZZ-Down after Buckingham Research downgrades to 'neutral'
 
 ** Ferrellgas Partners LP: down 21.4 pct
 BUZZ-Falls on lower-than-expected Q2 results
 
 ** Etsy Inc: up 0.8 pct
 BUZZ-Drops as BTIG cuts to "neutral" as stock hits PT
 
 ** MercadoLibre: down 0.9 pct
 BUZZ-Susquehanna cuts to "negative" on competition worries
 
 ** Metlife Inc: down 0.9 pct
 ** Prudential Financial Inc: down 1.1 pct
 BUZZ-U.S. insurers fall as treasury yields get hit by weak job data

 
 ** Alaska Air Group Inc: down 0.2 pct
 BUZZ-Imperial Capital downgrades to 'in-line'
 
 ** Tilray Inc: down 2.1 pct
 BUZZ-Jefferies says valuation 'too rich'
 
 ** Eventbrite Inc: down 25.5 pct
 BUZZ- JP Morgan says Ticketfly phase out to weigh beyond Q1
 
 ** Costco Wholesale Corp: up 4.9 pct
 BUZZ-JPM sees special dividend potential
 
 ** Exxon Mobil: down 1.6 pct
 BUZZ-Cowen sees lower dividend growth, downgrades to "market perform"

    
 ** Myomo Inc: up 8.3 pct
 BUZZ-Powers up on strong Q4 sales, smaller loss
 
 ** Tandem Diabetes Care Inc: up 3.4 pct
 BUZZ-Tandem Diabetes' 2018 recovery is only the first chapter - BMO

 
 ** Navistar International: down 4.0 pct
 BUZZ-Up after higher-than-expected results
 ** Horizon Pharma Plc: up 3.4 pct
 BUZZ-Gains after MS upgrades to 'overweight' after sell-off
 
 ** GameStop Corp: down 6.6 pct
 BUZZ-Shares slide on BofA downgrade
 
 ** SAExploration:: up 14.1 pct
 BUZZ-Soars more than 50 pct on new project wins
 
 ** National Beverage Corp: down 18.1 pct
 BUZZ-Loses fizz on rating downgrade, PT cut
 
 ** Okta Inc: down 4.7 pct
 BUZZ-Falls on weak Q1, FY 2019 forecast
 
 ** Upland Software Inc: up 15.9 pct
 BUZZ-Poised for 5-month high following multiple PT hikes
 
 ** Big Lots Inc: up 15.1 pct
 BUZZ- Surges 10 pct after holiday boost to results
 
 ** Caesars Entertainment Corp: down 1.8 pct
 BUZZ-Shares up after Icahn raises stake
    
 ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holdings Corp: up 34.1 pct
 BUZZ-Soars as new PTSD drug wins European patent
 
 ** DropCar Inc: down 3.8 pct
 BUZZ-Zooms as company mulls strategic options
 
 ** Seelos Therapeutics: up 37.5 pct
 BUZZ-Going for 2nd day of gains on Parkinson's drug license
 
 ** Micron Technology: up 0.6 pct
 BUZZ-PiperJaffray says things could get worse from here
 
 ** Alkaline Water: down 16.3 pct
 BUZZ-Spills on deep-discounted $10 mln stock deal
 
 ** AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc: down 21.4 pct
 BUZZ-Falls after approved drug for pregnant women fails trial
 
    
    
 The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
 
 Communication Services             down 0.37 pct
 Consumer Discretionary             down 0.98 pct
 Consumer Staples                   down 0.03 pct
 Energy                             down 2.14 pct
 Financial                          down 0.41 pct
 Health                             down 0.58 pct
 Industrial                         down 0.65 pct
 Information Technology             down 0.54 pct
 Materials                          down 0.36 pct
 Real Estate                        down 0.14 pct
 Utilities                          down 0.16 pct
 
 (Compiled by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)
